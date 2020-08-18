Lillie James Bradford



Due to COVID 19, and social distancing, the Family wants to ensure safety for all. There will not be a visitation and the Family has choosen to have a private graveside service.



On Sunday, August 16, 2020, God heard her cry and released his angles to deliver her from the Fight of COVID-19. He set His child, a wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, Godmother, friend, Lillie---free. She was eternally grateful for the overflowing of blessings that God granted her. Her message to each of us is, "Don't be sad…God has been good to me- -I've had a good life and I have no regrets."



On November 3, 1938 in Bossier City, Louisiana, Lillie Delores James was born into the family of the late Willie and Lucille James. She was the second of four children. Her childhood was spent in Bossier Parish until the family moved to Shreveport. Lillie accepted Christ at an early age. Her life is an example of an unselfish spirit, strong faith in God, commitment to family, service to the community, a mothering spirit to many and leader amongst leaders.



Lillie graduated from the historic Booker T. Washington High School, "Class of 1957." She matriculated to Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech Education and Library Science. It was during that time, she reacquainted herself with her husband of 60 years, Dr. Hugh B. Bradford. She later earned a Master of Education Degree from Prairie View A.M. University in Prairie View, Texas.



Lillie's academic journey led her to thirty-three years as a librarian/teaching career that began in Shreveport at Notre Dame High School, Valencia Jr./Sr. High School, Eden Gardens Jr./Sr. High School and Broadmoor Middle School. In 1997, she retired from the Caddo Parish School System and begin a second career as Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association, Incorporated.



Lil, as she was affectionately called, was a "Life Member" of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Delta Lambda Omega Chapter. She served as Basileus (president) and chaired numerous committees. She remained an active member of the Ivy Crown Community Foundation Board. She was also a member of The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Sorority, Beta Alpha Chapter. Lil was faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 50 years.



Preceded in death were her parents, Willie and Lucille James; brother, Stanley Roy James; and sister, Dora Ann Bedford. Those who will be most profoundly deprived of the warmth of her pleasing personality and the strength of her noble character includes: Loving Husband - Dr. Hugh B. Bradford, Children - Tari T. Bradford, Shreveport, Louisiana and Dr. Darien W. Bradford, Sr. (Kristin), Mansfield, Texas, Grandchildren - Christian Bradford, Darien Bradford, Jr., Jalin Bradford, Candice Smith, Will Eddy and Ava Eddy. One Sister, Dorothy J. Winbush (Amos), three God-daughters; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, extended family, and to many friends to mention.



The family would also like to thank the Medical/ICU Staff at Willis Knighton Medical Center North for the care of their loved one.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association 3658 Judson Avenue Shreveport, LA 71109.









