Lillie Pearl Moore Stockfisch, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hans Stockfisch and parents Haden Frazier and Myrtle Wood Moore. Pearl is survived by her sons Robert Stockfisch and Richard Stockfisch and daughters Patricia Banks and Lori Stockfisch. She was born in Hosston, Louisiana and has lived in New Jersey and Florida before finally returning to Louisiana. A graveside service is planned at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Vivian, La. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
