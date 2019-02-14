Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ann (Washington) Fuller


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Linda Ann (Washington) Fuller Obituary
Linda Ann Fuller (Washington)

Keithville, LA - A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Linda Ann Fuller(Washington), 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Father Crispin. The family will have visitation prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with a repass following.

Linda was born January 16, 1954, in Natchitoches, LA to Essie LaCour Washington and Douglas Washington and went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2019. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shreveport, LA.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Everett Fuller of Keithville, LA; her daughter, Rhonda Sievers and husband James of New Orleans, LA; and loved by her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now