Linda Ann Fuller (Washington)
Keithville, LA - A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Linda Ann Fuller(Washington), 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Father Crispin. The family will have visitation prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with a repass following.
Linda was born January 16, 1954, in Natchitoches, LA to Essie LaCour Washington and Douglas Washington and went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2019. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shreveport, LA.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Everett Fuller of Keithville, LA; her daughter, Rhonda Sievers and husband James of New Orleans, LA; and loved by her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 14, 2019