Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Gardens of Memory in Minden
Linda Booth Peck


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Linda Booth Peck Obituary
Linda Booth Peck

Bossier City, La - Graveside Services for Linda Booth Peck will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Gardens of Memory in Minden, LA. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Gregg of Calvary Baptist Church in Minden, LA. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.

Linda was born September 19, 1948 in Corpus Christi, TX to Truett and Catherine Booth and passed away March 20, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She gave her heart to Jesus and was baptized in her early teens at Calvary Baptist Church in Minden, LA. Linda worked in the medical field and was Head of the Pre-Authorization Department at Bossier Orthopedics. She also enjoyed pet sitting for numerous friends over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Warren Peck and her parents.

Linda is survived by Sandra Lee and husband, David, Whitney Lee Nolan and husband, Roger, Jared Lee and wife, Heather and their daughters, Hannah and Lexi Lee; step-son, Brian Michael; numerous cousins and a large group of friends who loved her dearly.

Honoring Linda as pallbearers will be, Dr. Richard Harrell, Tim Savoie, Brian Michael, Clay Walker, Jean-Claude Dolese, Joseph Nicholas and Paul Ballard.

Memorials may be made to the Caddo/Bossier Cancer Foundation League, Inc, 3300 Albert L. Bicknell Dr. Suite 3, Shreveport, LA 71103.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 23, 2019
