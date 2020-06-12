Linda Jo Provost Price
Shreveport - Linda Jo Provost Price, 70, of Shreveport, Louisiana, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 8 while surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 20th at Gateway Church, Shreveport, Louisiana, at 10:30 am. Pastor Dusty Small will be officiating.
Linda was born at Eglin AFB, Florida to David B. Provost and Margaret L. Provost on July 18,1949. She was raised a military child and moved around the northern states prior to her father being stationed at BAFB. Linda married V. Hugh "Chip" Price on October 12, 1985, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She enjoyed working part time jobs in accounting and real estate. A few of her hobbies included exercising, shopping, traveling, especially to the beaches of Destin and Panama City Beach, Florida. But her favorite way to spend her time was with her husband, just enjoying each other's company. Linda enjoyed participating in all activities at Gateway Church.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, David B. Provost and Margaret L. Sanders Provost. Linda is survived by her loving husband, V. Hugh "Chip" Price; sister, Gloria Carol Rhodes; daughter, Cheri Vail Baker, husband Jason Baker; son, David Vail, wife Julie Vail; grandchildren, Christopher D. Clement, wife Nohemi Clement, Jordyn Baker and Morgan Alexandria Raymer; great-grand daughter, Isabella Lynn Clement.
In memory of Linda Price, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Please designate funds to: Ovarian Cancer Research.
Donations may also be made to Care Pregnancy Center, 921 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105.
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
