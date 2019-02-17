Linda Kay Broughton Day



Bossier City - Linda Kay Broughton Day passed away on February 14, 2019 after a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born May 14, 1945 to James Harvey Broughton and Sarah Kathleen Broughton and was the oldest of four children. While Linda approached every task in front of her with the fearless spirit of a tiger, she also had an unmatched compassion to help those who crossed her path unable to help themselves.



Linda is survived by her loving husband Pete Day; mother Kathleen Broughton; brothers Jim Broughton and wife Kandy; Michael Broughton and wife Carolyn; sister-in-law Debbi Broughton, nephews Jason Broughton, Joshua Broughton, Andrew Broughton and Kyle Broughton. Linda was preceded in death by her father and her brother Kevin.



Linda was a lifetime educator beginning her career in the classroom. Her passion for helping at risk students drove her to help start School Away from School in Caddo Parish. From there she moved into administrative positions and then to the Presidency of the Louisiana Association of Educators. At each stage in her career she worked passionately to improve the education opportunities for all students.



After retiring from education, she turned her energies and passion to help all students by working as campaign coordinator for the future Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards. By the end of the campaign, Louisiana had a new governor and Linda had a new second family.



Funeral services for Linda will be at the Cypress Baptist Church on Palmetto Road in Benton, Louisiana Monday February 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The service will be led by Joshua Broughton and will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Forest Park West in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Pallbearers will be: Wayne Brown of Shreveport, Randy Morris of Monroe, Jay Banks of New Orleans, Kyle Broughton of Shreveport, John Miller Edwards of Amite, and Robbie Gatti of Bossier City. Honorary pallbearers Jason Broughton and Governor John Bel Edwards.



Donations in Linda B Day's name can be made in her memory to: CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center, 1453 East Bert Kouns, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105