Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Linda Landrum Obituary
Shreveport, LA - Linda was born May 31, 1942 near Pleasant Hill, LA to Walter and Clara King. Jesus called her home on May 21, 2019.

She was a Montessori teacher for more than 40 years and shared her love of Jesus with multiple generations of children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Landrum and two of her brothers, Kenneth and Jerry King. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Mark Landrum and his wife Stacey and LaJuan Goehring and her husband Russ; grandchildren, Nicole and Kris Landrum & Brandy and James Gray; great-granddaughter, Skyler Landrum; sister, Louise Trader; brothers and their spouses, David and Lorraine King & Marvin and Melba King; sister-in-law, Noelle King; daughter of the heart, Jill Wyzywany and her family; her very special, Sweetheart Jimmy Glover; her best friend, Mike Coates; and a multitude of much loved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at Rose-Neath Southside at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Tommy Allen of Light House Baptist Church where Linda was a faithful member will be officiating. Pastor David Venable will be assisting. Burial will follow at Forest Park West.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Glover, Mike Coates, Ken Wyzywany, Aaron Vess, Sammy King, and Randy Kay.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 23, 2019
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
