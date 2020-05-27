|
Ms. Linda Lemon
Shreveport - Graveside services for Ms. Linda Lemon, 67, will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Thursday at Heavenly Gates.
Ms. Linda entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020.
She graduated from the C.E. Byrd High School and later attended Southern University Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she graduated. She was a Speech Therapist for 32 years for the Caddo Parish School System before retiring.
She is survived by her brother; Charles Lemon, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020