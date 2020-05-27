Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Lincoln Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lemon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lemon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lemon Obituary
Ms. Linda Lemon

Shreveport - Graveside services for Ms. Linda Lemon, 67, will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Thursday at Heavenly Gates.

Ms. Linda entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020.

She graduated from the C.E. Byrd High School and later attended Southern University Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she graduated. She was a Speech Therapist for 32 years for the Caddo Parish School System before retiring.

She is survived by her brother; Charles Lemon, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -