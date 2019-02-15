|
|
Linda Lou Ropp
Ruston - Funeral services for Linda Lou Ropp, 84, of Ruston will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Rev. Alan Miller will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Ruston under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM prior to the service.
Ms. Ropp died February 12, 2019 at her home of complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Natchitoches, LA on October 28, 1934. Lou was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Ruston. She graduated from Ruston High School and Centenary College in Shreveport, LA receiving a Master of Arts Degree in Public Speaking plus thirty hours from Louisiana Tech. She began her teaching profession at Ruston High where she taught English, speech and journalism. Lou was the advisor of the RHS newspaper, the yearbook, and received numerous state and national awards for both publications. She was also RHS Debate coach and directed several stage productions. Ms. Ropp was voted Outstanding Young Educator of the Year in 1966 by the Ruston Jaycees and was selected as one of the top three educations in the state competition.
In 1969, she was employed at Louisiana Tech. While teaching on campus, she was the sponsor of the Tech Pom Pom Girls; directed the Ruston Peach Festival's Queen Dixie Gem beauty pageant for five years and served as a beauty pageant judge throughout the state for many years. The last nineteen years of her teaching career, she resided in Shreveport and taught at Louisiana Tech's program at Barksdale Air Force Base until retirement in 1990. During her tenure there, she was in charge of the Communications curriculum and taught English, speech and journalism. Ms. Ropp was a published author of two books of poetry and edited numerous novels and articles for other writers. She is listed in Outstanding Young Women of America and Outstanding Young Civic Leaders of America publications.
After retirement, Lou resided in Natchitoches where she became involved in community projects. She was an ardent supporter of restoration and preservation, while restoring four homes of her own. She served as President of Natchitoches Historic Foundation; Chairman of the Board of Main Street; and was on the Commission for the Development of Historic Downtown Natchitoches. She was awarded Volunteer of the Year at the Main Street State Convention. Ms. Ropp was chosen by the Governor to be a member of the Louisiana State Board for the National Register of Homes and Places, on which she served for eleven years. A member of the Natchitoches Community Theatre, she participated as an actress in several productions.
Lou returned to Ruston in 2006 and became active in several organizations. She was a member and publicity chairman of the Ruston Garden Club; served as President of the Culture Guild; member of Woman's Department Club; served on the Board of Directors of the Lincoln Parish Museum; and the Board of Directors of the Dixie Center for the Arts.
Lou is preceded in death by her father, Dr. R. L. Ropp; mother, Effie Lee Jones Ropp; and brother, Ralph E. Ropp.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen May Green Cox of Ruston and Kelley May Bingham of Ruston; six grandchildren: Summer Smith (Ryan) of New York; Dustin Green of Baltimore, MD; Will Green (Kristin) of Baton Rouge, LA; Laura Bingham Lang (Stuart) of Mobile, AL; Molly Bingham Misenheimer (Josh) of Knoxville, TN; Adam Green of Dallas, TX; great-grandchildren: Tatum and Miller Green; brother and sister-in-law, John and Quincy Ropp of Natchitoches; sister-in-law, Fran Ropp of Fairfax, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Patsy Colvin and all of Mama's caregivers for their love and care during her illness.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Chapman, Dustin Green, Will Green, Adam Green, Josh Misenheimer, and Pepper Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Ropp and Bo Mattei.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 15, 2019