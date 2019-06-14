|
Mrs. Linda Martin
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Linda Martin, 67, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at New Bethel MBC, 3300 Greenwood Rd. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery, Castor, La. Open visitation will be Friday at Heaveny Gates.
Mrs. Martin entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2019 after a sudden illness.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 14, 2019