Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
New Bethel MBC
3300 Greenwood Rd.
View Map
Linda Martin Obituary
Mrs. Linda Martin

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Linda Martin, 67, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at New Bethel MBC, 3300 Greenwood Rd. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery, Castor, La. Open visitation will be Friday at Heaveny Gates.

Mrs. Martin entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2019 after a sudden illness.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 14, 2019
