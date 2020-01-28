Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Page Carter


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Page Carter Obituary
Linda Page Carter

Bossier - Linda Page Carter, 77, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Linda was born in Pampa, TX, on April 15th, 1942, to the late Robert "Bob" D. and Nina L. Page.

Services for Mrs. Carter will begin with a Gathering of Family and Friends, with refreshments, between 10 and 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, within the State Room at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. A Memorial Service will then follow at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Hill Crest.

For the full version of the obituary, please visit: HillCrestMemorialFH.Com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -