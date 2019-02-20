|
|
Linda W. Vailes
Shreveport, LA - A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Linda Carol Vailes, 68, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mangum Memorial United Methodist Church, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Sonya Lars.
Linda was born September 20, 1950 in Houston, TX to Joann A. Johnson Wiginton and Thomas A. Wiginton and passed away February 14, 2019, in Bossier City, LA with her family at her side. She was a dedicated and active member of her church.
Preceding Linda in death were her parents. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 50 years, Edward Vailes of Shreveport, LA; daughter, Valerie Vailes Lee and husband Brandon W. Lee; son, Thomas Vailes and wife Melissa J. Vailes of Shreveport, LA; sisters, Patsy Brittain and husband Marty, Charlotte Harrell and husband John, and Lisa Collins and husband Chuck; grandchildren, Caleb Lee, Sophie Lee and Thomas "T.J." Vailes, Jr.; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
The family sends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 20, 2019