Linda Walters Byrd
Graveside services celebrating the life of Linda Walters Byrd, 80, will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Forest Park West Cemetery on Meriwether Road. Officiating will be Dr. Carl Rhoads, Seniors Minister at First Methodist Church.
Linda was born on November 17, 1938 in Shreveport, Tome and Emma Walters' first child. A resident of Poinciana, FL, she died in Knoxville, TN on November 13, 2019.
She graduated from Fair Park High School and Centenary College where she was the Centenary College Choir pianist for four years. A gifted musician, she earned her masters of music at the University of Miami in 1975, and performed extensively in the U.S., Scotland, Austria, Germany and Norway. She taught on the faculty of Miami-Dade Community College for 25 years.
She is survived by her three children: Bryan Byrd, Minneapolis, MN; Dr Shannon Byrd, Knoxville, TN; and Kevin Byrd, Dallas, TX. Also by her six grandchildren: Christine Byrd; Caylyn and Lauren Reed; and Jackson, Bo, and Lillie Byrd. Her two great grandchildren are Silas and Gavin Ridge. She is also survived by her two brothers,Tome Walters of Seguin, TX and Barry Walters of Lavon, TX. And by many other beloved friends and family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019