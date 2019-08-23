|
Lindsey Fleming Acker
Stonewall, LA - Lindsey Anne Fleming Acker, went home to be with the Lord on Friday August 16, 2019. She was born October 22, 1982 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was a loving wife to Jason Acker and devoted mother to two beautiful daughters, Chloe and Julia. She adored her family and strived to be the best mom she could be. She enjoyed sewing, monograming, gardening, and working retail. She worked retail at Lewis Gifts and opened her own monograming business, that she was so proud of. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lindsey is also survived by her brothers, John Michael and Brandon Fleming; sister, Ashley Dean; parents, Thomas Fleming and Sherry Fleming; grandparents, Gus and Dorothy Lieber; parents -in-law, Raymond and Jan Acker; sister-in-law, Lisa Acker; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tom and Shirley Fleming; an aunt, Alise Cantor; and a niece, Madison Paige Fleming.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. A celebration of Lindsey's precious life will occur Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana, with Pastor John Lary officiating the services. An interment will occur following the services on Saturday at Centuries Memorial Park.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 23, 2019