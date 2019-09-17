|
|
Lisa Carole Harris Dupree
Shreveport, LA - Lisa Carole Harris Dupree was born on September 5, 1970 and went home to greet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2019, due to complications from diabetes. She loved and was loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Broadmoor Baptist Church with the wake from 12 noon till 2 PM and the funeral service immediately following at 2 PM. Officiating will be Dr. Tom Harrison of Broadmoor Baptist Church, assisted by Bro. Mark Cole. Graveside services and interment will be at Martin Cemetery located at Martin Baptist Church at the intersection of LA Hwys 155 and 507 approximately one hour after the funeral service. Funeral services under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, Coushatta, LA.
Lisa was a 1988 graduate of Cedar Creek High School in Ruston, LA. She then attended Louisiana Tech University, earning a BS Degree in Child Life Studies in 1992. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority while at LA Tech. After graduation and marriage, she moved with her husband, Jason Dupree, to New Orleans, LA where she worked as a Child Life Specialist at Tulane University while Jason attended the LSU School of Dentistry.
After Dental School, Lisa and Jason moved to Shreveport to begin their careers as a stay-at-home mother and dentist. Lisa was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and enjoyed her hobbies such as scrapbooking, photography, and reading.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, John Brooks Harris and mother-in-law, Barbara Cole Dupree. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jason Ivy Dupree; two daughters, Rachel Morgan Dupree and Sarah Elisabeth Dupree; and one son, Jason Brooks Dupree; her mother, Carole Harris; sister, Elizabeth Peterson; three brothers-in-law, Todd Dupree (Marcia), Eric Dupree (Shana), and Dan Dupree (Lindsay), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Todd Dupree, Eric Dupree, Dan Dupree, Derek Naquin, Mark Hutcheson, Chad Fallin, Ben Fallin, and John McIntyre.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Christus Highland Hospital, Cornerstone Hospital and Riverview Skilled Nursing for their labor and dedication on Lisa's behalf.
Memorials are suggested to be sent to Martin Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.
My health may fail, and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; He is mine forever. Psalm 73:26
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019