Lisa Karen Thompson WinansShreveport - Lisa Karen Thompson Winans was born on April 6, 1959. She was 61 when she passed away after a long battle with carcinoid cancer. She was born in Carthage, Texas to Billy Ray Thompson and Norma Jean Pellham. She grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana with her brother, Barry Thompson. She was a member of St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church. Lisa graduated from Southwood High School in 1977 where she showed her school spirit on the Silver Spurs Dance Line and later obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from the University of Texas at Tyler.She excelled in being an account executive in radio and media sales all while mentoring so many. Her pride and joy was her daughter, Amanda, and grandchildren, Jaxon and Jett. She was very involved with her grandchildren and never missed an event. She enjoyed crafting, LSU football, and doing for others. She loved the holidays. She always made sure that family time was shared with love and laughter especially during Christmas which was her favorite most of all. She also enjoyed girls' trips with her closest friends, the YaYa's.She is preceded in death by her mother and grandparents, Obie and Bessie Pellham and Reagan and Mary Thompson. She is survived by her father, brother, daughter, Amanda Adkins and husband, Dalton; her grandchildren, Jaxon and Jett Duty, Jett and Stella Adkins; nieces, Brittney Thompson and Katie Smith and husband, Logan, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana. The funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Rose-Neath. Burial will follow at Waldrop Cemetery in Fairplay, Texas at 2:00 p.m.Honoring Lisa as pallbearers will be Grant Gourley, Donnie Gourley, Page Bachman, Matt Parker, Eric Pellham, and Tim Snow. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her best friends, Karen Barnes, Pam Gourley, Kim Bachman, Ramona Sanders, Valerie Cosby, Niema Felan, and Terri Earnest.The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the health care professionals for their care and compassion shown to Lisa during her illness.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jaxon and Jett Duty College Fund at Regions Bank.In true Lisa fashion, she always went all out with her favorites in fashion being pink and leopard print. To honor her, we would love everyone to wear pink or leopard print to her life celebration. Thank you!