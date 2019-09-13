Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist John H Wilson
3038 Hollywood Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Liza Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liza Ann Bradford Anderson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Liza Ann Bradford Anderson Obituary
Mrs. Liza Ann Bradford Anderson

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Liza Ann Bradford Anderson, 76 will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lake Bethlehem B.C. Pastor Dennis Everette, officiating. Interment will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Hosston, La. Family hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Anderson entered into eternal rest on September 6 , 2019.

She is survived by her son; Gregory Bradford, daughter; Cynthia B. Richmond, grandchildren, great greatchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Liza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now