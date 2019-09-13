|
|
Mrs. Liza Ann Bradford Anderson
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Liza Ann Bradford Anderson, 76 will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lake Bethlehem B.C. Pastor Dennis Everette, officiating. Interment will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Hosston, La. Family hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Anderson entered into eternal rest on September 6 , 2019.
She is survived by her son; Gregory Bradford, daughter; Cynthia B. Richmond, grandchildren, great greatchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019