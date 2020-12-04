Lloyd Edward Helms
Bossier City - USAF Retired Major Lloyd Edward Helms, 85, died peacefully in Bossier City, LA on November 24, 2020.
He was born on August 16, 1935 in El Dorado, AR to Lloyd M. and Kate Helms. After graduating from high school, Mr. Helms entered college where he studied for two years before being drafted into the military. He chose to remain serving his country in the Air Force, where he rose to the rank of Major. He was a radar navigator for B52s on both D and G models from 1958 to 1974 flying 277 combat missions in Vietnam. In 1974, he became a weapons system officer (WSO) for the F111Bs which took his family to the United Kingdom.
Upon retirement in 1977 he and his family settled in Bossier City to be close to family and friends. Major Helms was a devoted member of the Disabled American Veterans organization. He served as Commander of the local chapter multiple times, Commander of the state department as well as a National Executive Committeemen. He was passionate about helping Veterans and was a founding member of the Veterans Thrift Store in Bossier City and the Veterans Bingo Hall in Shreveport where the proceeds benefited veterans and their families statewide.
Major Helms was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Violet Mae Helms. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Paulla Helms; daughter, Melanie Helms MD; son-in-law Phillip Gilson MD; son, US Army Retired Major Paul "Eddie" Helms; daughter-in-law Kelly Helms; daughter, Michelle Helms Duskey; son-in-law Michael Duskey; granddaughter, Mandy Weaver; great granddaughter, Indiana Weaver. In addition, he is survived by numerous cousins, nephews, friends, and one devoted dog Rowdy.
The family would like to thank the Northwest LA Veterans Home in Bossier City in particular Earnestine Mack his favorite aide.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Major Helms name to the Disabled American Veterans organization (https://www.dav.org/
) or to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
) specifically to the R.I.S.E. Program.
Major Helms will be buried with full Military Honors attended by family only. In the future a celebration of his life will be scheduled for friends.