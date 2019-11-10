|
|
Lloyd Loftin Greer
Bossier City, LA - Funeral services for Lloyd Loftin Greer, 88, of Bossier City, LA will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Paul "Curtis" Carroll, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Greer was born July 28, 1931 in Coushatta, LA and passed away November 9, 2019. Mr. Greer was a member of First Baptist Church of Bossier City, LA and served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Dowell, Inc. of Bossier City, LA, a division of Dow Chemical Company. Lloyd enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, hunting, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Greer Renard; parents, Loftin and Bertha Greer; one brother, Lamar Greer; and one sister, Lorena Shaver.
Mr. Greer is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Greer; two sons, Loftin Greer and wife, Cindy, and Kevin Greer; two grandsons, Logan Greer and wife, Maura and Christian Greer; one granddaughter, Ciarra Greer; and several nieces and nephews and his beloved pet, Ruby.
Pallbearers will be Roger Greer, Ryan Greer, Christian Greer, Logan Greer, Pepper Branton, and Don Louis Birdsong.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019