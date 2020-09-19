Lloyd WhiteArcadia - Lloyd Earl White, age 89, passed peacefully at home on September 18, 2020.Mr. White is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Nell Loe White; daughters, Colleen Webb and Joni Brown (Steve); grandchildren, Michael, Tricia and Trey, Sean, Timothy, Christopher and Becky, Jacob and Anna; great grandchildren, Nathan, Rebecca, Abigail, Daniel, Bear, Amelia, and Foster. He is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean, and brother in law John Bond.Lloyd Earl White was born on October 10, 1930 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Lloyd Earl White, Sr. and Annie Marie Tilson White. He graduated from Fairpark High School in 1949. He married Mary Nell Loe White on February 12, 1954. While in Shreveport, L.E. began working for Procter & Gamble as a salesman. Over the years, the couple welcomed two daughters, Colleen Web and Joni Brown into their home.L.E. Was an accomplished hunter and often spent his time deer hunting at Lucky. He was also an avid fisherman, rippin lips on Caddo Lake. He and his wife, Mary Nell, loved camping and traveled all over the United States in their RV. Sundays were his favorite days because that meant football and Sunday supper with his family.A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Arcadia, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Michael Larey, Timothy Mahony, Christopher Mahony, Jacob White, Trey Bolton, Sean Gammel and Matthew Gammel. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lloyd Earl White's life.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for Delois Williams, Phyllis Brittentine, Alice Horton, Margaret and Sally Thomas, Amy Honeycutt, and Jackie Martin.