Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
New Bethel Cemetery
Arcadia, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Logan Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Logan Lee Rogers


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Logan Lee Rogers Obituary
Logan Lee Rogers

Bossier City, La - A graveside service for Logan Lee Rogers will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at New Bethel Cemetery, Arcadia, LA. Visitation for Logan will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA and on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Arcadia, LA.

Logan was born February 9, 2000 in Minden, LA and passed away July 10, 2019 in Bossier city, LA. He was an active member of the Army Reserves 602 MP Co., Bossier City, LA. Logan was employed by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office as a Corrections Officer. He loved riding his motorcycle and loving on his fur baby Leo, a Pit/Lab mix.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Louise Tawwatters and paternal grandfather, Clayton Roberts, Sr.

Logan is survived by his parents, David and Malinda Rogers of Princeton, LA; maternal grandfather, Ronald Tawwatters of Princeton, LA; paternal grandmother, Patrice Roberts and husband, Billy Vance of Monroe, LA; sisters. Skyler Rogers, Taylor Rogers, Ann Rogers, Kemmerly Rogers and brothers, Jacob Rogers and Cameron Rogers all of Princeton, LA.

Honoring Logan as pallbearers will be, Robert Smith, Cameron Polk, Cameron Rogers, Bailey Broussard, Regan Puttman and Payton Evans.
Published in Shreveport Times from July 13 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now