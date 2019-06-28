Lois Fowler Hindman



Shreveport - Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 for Lois Fowler Hindman, 103, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be Dr. Greg Davis, pastor. Burial will be at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue.



Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Marshall Street Chapel.



Mrs. Hindman passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 following a brief illness.



She was born on June 8, 1916 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Ernest Fowler and Bertha Ward Fowler, owners of several Hot Springs businesses. She was the third of four children.



Mrs. Hindman graduated from Hot Springs High School and Henderson State University, Arkadelphia, Arkansas.



She taught high school science before World War II, was employed at the US Army's Hope Proving Ground during the war. After her marriage in 1943, she was a homemaker in Little Rock and El Dorado, Arkansas and from 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Mrs. Hindman has been a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church since 1949, where she taught fifth grade Sunday School for over twenty years. She also was a longtime member of the Women's Bible Class.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, William D. Hindman, Sr., two infant sons, John Fowler Hindman and Paul Randolph Hindman; also by a sister and two brothers.



Mrs. Hindman is survived by two sons, William D. Hindman, Jr. and Brian Ward Hindman and wife, Mary Margaret; five grandchildren, William D. Hindman III, Heath Hindman, Hollis Hindman Woodrow, James Hindman, and Margaret Hindman Avery; and four great-grandchildren, Eliza Woodrow, Jack Woodrow, George Woodrow, and Miles Hindman.



Mrs. Hindman's family suggests memorials may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105. Published in Shreveport Times on June 28, 2019