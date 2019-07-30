|
Lois "MawMaw" Milner Cook
Shreveport - Lois "MawMaw" Milner Cook went to heaven on Thursday, July 25, after a brief illness. She joins her husband, J. W. Cook, Jr, and her parents, Louis and Lillian Milner. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Becky Cook Mason and Joe Cook, and her grandchildren, the loves of her life, Brooke Jones, Claire Jones and Anna Claire Cook. She was born on September 7, 1935, raised in New Iberia, La., and moved to Shreveport after graduating from Louisiana Tech University. Lois was a devoted elementary school teacher. She retired from Arthur Circle Elementary in 1995. She had 30 years of service with the Caddo Parish School System, starting at Agnew Day School with a brief time at 81st Street Elementary, but most of her years were at Arthur Circle, where she made lifelong friends. Her service in education did not end there. Lois was a strong Christian, devoted grandmother and a cancer survivor. A visitation will be held in her honor at Osborn Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church Chapel on Thursday, August 1, at 11:00 a.m.
She was affectionately known as "MawMaw" to all family and school friends of her children and grandchildren. MawMaw was selfless and caring in her devotion to her family and extended "family." She could be found at every school event from St. Paul's Day School, University Elementary, Youree Drive Middle School and Captain Shreve High School. Always there to help in the library, any PTA function and a phone call away to bring lunch to her grandchildren (and friends) at Captain Shreve. She loved Broadmoor Baptist Church, her Sunday school class and helping with Vacation Bible School. Most of all, she will be fondly remembered for her Scotcheroos and special hot sauce. Even though she never learned to swim, MawMaw loved being near water whether it was Gulf Shores, Lake Texarkana, Toledo Bend and lastly, our favorite, Lake Claiborne. MawMaw was either fishing, spotting skiers or riding in the pontoon boat. Lois and her dearest friend, Mrs. Pyburn, would offer skiing tips and advice to Becky and Joe from the bank. MawMaw loved doting on everyone that came to the camp at Lake Claiborne. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
We want to thank Dr. Maxwell McDonald and Dr. Richard Haynie for their years of patience and care. We want to thank our family friends, Dr. Kevin Marler and Dr. Michael Aura, for their support and advice. We also want to thank all of our friends that have been there for the family.
Honorary pallbearers are Greg Morrison, Michael Aura, Gene Mack, Gene Miller, Kerry Newman and Tony Butler. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
