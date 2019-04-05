Lona Glynn Chambers Moore



Shreveport - Mrs. Lona Glynn Chambers Moore, 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 3:30 pm after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 am followed by services at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, at North Highlands United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Milton Geltz and Rev. Steve Caraway both of North Highlands United Methodist Church. A private interment will be at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave.



Mrs. Moore was a native of Bossier City, LA and resident of Shreveport. She was a member of North Highlands United Methodist Church for 50 years. She sang in the choir for 35 years, served on the mission committee, and was instrumental in opening the church's food pantry, still open today. Glynn was a volunteer Pink Lady for Schumpert Medical Center for 35 years and served with close friends. She was an avid prolife advocate, helping to counsel at Pregnancy Referral Services and often prayed and protested at clinics in our area. She was a special part of her children's and grandchildren's lives and activities. Glynn was a devoted Christian, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her father, John C. Chambers and mother, Lona Millie Franklin Chambers. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Guy S. Moore; daughter, Elizabeth Light and husband, Creighton; two sons, David Moore, Randall Moore and wife, Pam Mathews Moore; six grandchildren, Matthew Light and wife, Paige, Madelyn Light, Sumner Moore, Nathan Moore, and Audrey Moore; one sister, Janet Stephenson; and nephews, Tom Stephenson and Alan Stephenson.



Pallbearers will be David Moore, Randall Moore, Matthew Light, Creighton Light, Gary Moore, and Shareika Smith.



Honorary pallbearers will be Madelyn Light, Paige Light, Sumner Moore, Nathan Moore, Audrey Moore, Tom Stephenson, Alan Stephenson, Margaret Wilbanks, Anne and Jon Oliver, and Jill Geltz.



The family requests that memorials be made to North Highlands United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Ramp Ministry.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Glynn's special, devoted caregiver of two and a half years, Shareika Smith, Home Instead Senior Care, and Southern Hospice. Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary