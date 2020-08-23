Lona "Deenie" Judd
Shreveport - Deenie Judd, 85, passed away quietly Saturday, August 22, 2020, at The Carpenter House in Shreveport surrounded by her family. She was born July 13, 1935, at home in Gladewater, Texas to Bert and Marie Money. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Lynn Judd; her parents and her sister, Shirley Fox. She is survived by her two children Louis L. (Beau) Judd, Jr., and wife, Brenda of Denton, Texas; Susan R. Whitaker and husband, Michael of Shreveport; four grandchildren, Jessica Judd, Spencer Judd of Denton, Sarah Perry and husband, Justin, Melissa Williamson and husband Brian, three great grandchildren; Autumn Baskin of Haughton, Sage Adcock of Benton, and Ace Perry of Shreveport; Sister, Melba Green of Oxford, Alabama; Nephew Steven Green wife Debbie of Oxford Alabama; Niece Stefani husband Michael Keene of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She was a graduate of the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, In her younger years she taught elementary school. She was a member of many professional organizations and clubs in Whitesboro, Texas where she spent 18 years before selling the family grocery store and moving to Lynn's first University position as a Ph.D.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport, and active in the Collins Sunday School class as faithful Caregiver. She worked in the Church's Library, Children's Department, and was a committed member of the Homebound Ministry. She loved her church and Sunday School class and was one of the first ones to greet you on Sunday with a smile and big hug! The family wants to thank her church family for the food, visits, phone calls, prayers and especially their love.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24th form 6-8 p.m. at Rose Neath Southside. Graveside service, conducted by Brother Chad Hardbarger, will be at Rosedale Cemetery in Gladewater, Texas, on Tuesday August 25th at 11:00 a.m. Honorary Pallbearers are Carl Morgan, Jim Howard, Jackie Sayles, Glen Dumas, Tommy Shaw and Jay Huber.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 5850 Buncombe Road, Shreveport, LA 71129 or charity of your choice
.