Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Open Range Fellowship Church
Greenwood, LA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Open Range Fellowship Church
Greenwood, LA
Lonnie David Willis Jr. Obituary
Lonnie David Willis, Jr.

Keithville - Lonnie David Willis, Jr. passed away on the morning of July 16th. We lost a great cowboy today. Lonnie was the epitome of a cowboy; he rode and roped until he could not and that wasn't long ago. He never changed, but he did get a cell phone! He will be missed by so many!

Lonnie was born on March 31, 1942, to the late Lonnie David Willis, Sr. and Mozell Willis.

He is survived by his wife, Gisela Hudson Willis; son, Lonnie David Willis, III and wife Janet; brother, Dr. James Willis and wife Sheila; granddaughter, Julia Grace Willis; step-son, Michael Hudson; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Services to honor Lonnie's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Open Range Fellowship Church in Greenwood, LA. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, LA. There will be a brief visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers are Dave Ivey, J.W. Randall, Sonny Kyle, Wayne Martin, Wade Sisemore, and Michael Hudson. Honorary pallbearers are Pete Wetzel, Gayle Dixon, and Ron Craiger.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Range Fellowship Church, 9950 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood, LA 71033.

You may continue reading Lonnie's life story by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 19, 2019
