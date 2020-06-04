Lonnie Edwin Beal Sr.
1939 - 2020
Lonnie Edwin Beal, Sr.

Shreveport - Lonnie Edwin Beal, Sr. of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020. He was born August 10, 1939 in Goldonna, LA. He was formerly employed by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Department.

Mr. Beal is preceded in death by his parents, Maggie and Preston Beal, his wife Loretta, fiancé, Barbara Luedtke, son, Lonnie Edwin Beal, Jr. (Eddie),brothers, Bryan Beal and wife Johny, Preston Beal, Jr. and wife Floreen, and J. A. Beal, Sr. sister, Ladean Beal Armond and husband Preston. He is survived by his great niece Nicki Cochran and husband Jay and their children Chase and Joy, several other nieces and nephews and his pet, Lil' Man.

A visitation for Mr. Beal will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. A celebration of life will occur Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Shreveport, LA. The interment will be Monday, June 8, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Beal family.








Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
