Lonnie Ward, Jr.
Greenwood - Lonnie A. Ward, Jr. of Greenwood, Louisiana passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2019, following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Lonnie was born in Concord, Texas on July 27, 1930. After graduating from high school, Lonnie enlisted in the USAF. He married Marjorie Wescott on January 19, 1962. For some of his early years at Barksdale he was in charge of the fishing, hunting, sports activities, bowling alley and movie theaters on the base. He retired from the Air Force in 1970. That next year he and Marjorie were dormitory parents for boys at the Waco State Home for Children in Waco, Texas. Meanwhile his former position in the military, as bowling alley manager, was converted to a non-military position and he then did another 20 years as a civilian employee at Barksdale. It was during that period he accepted a one year transfer to Germany which came with a promotion and the understanding his job at Barksdale would be available when he returned. Because of his years in Europe with the military, he wanted his wife to see some of the sites of his stories of Western Europe with the USAF. They had a grand time during their travels! Marjorie passed away in 2007.
Lonnie never had children, but he was a father figure and friend to Marjorie's daughter, Roberta "Bunny" Wescott. Lonnie thoroughly enjoyed hunting, golf and working in his yard, but his one true passion was fishing. He could sure tell some stories about fishing and hunting trips from days gone by. He remained close friends with several of his military service friends and kept in touch with folks that graduated high school with him. Lonnie supported several charities and loved entering drawings. Lonnie is survived by his special long-time friends, Bob Poland, Roger Hammit and Paul "Smitty" Smith. He is also survived by his loving step-daughter, Roberta Wescott, who lives in Durant, Oklahoma, several nieces and nephews, and his special friends and caregivers, Sammy and Karla Stanford. We would like to thank Judy Heinz, his sitter, and the staff of Lifepath Hospice for their loving, comforting care during the last month of his life. Their employees, Kimber Lumley and Trence Jones went above and beyond, as well as Pastor J. Wayne Rodgers. He looked forward to their visits because they treated him with respect and dignity. Lonnie was cremated and there will not be a formal memorial. Please take time to go fishing with a friend this summer in his memory. He'd really like that.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 18 to May 20, 2019