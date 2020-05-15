|
Lora Fairchild
Shreveport - Lora Fairchild, born on Nov. 2, 1947 to Ray and Bettye Jordan, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 from respiratory complications. A memorial will be held in her honor at a later date. Lora Alice lived a full and joyful life, from Germany to Oklahoma, Texas, California and here. An artist, she was most proud of her Highland Home and her work as the special projects photographer for The Forum News. She is survived by her long-time partner, Tulley Runyan, her mother Bettye Jordan, brother Clifford Jordan, sister Linda Jordan and husband Bert Algood, niece Jennifer and husband Jerry Sizemore and special niece Loren Cole. Memorial donations should be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020