Shreveport - Loraine Carolyn "Toots" Dodd Roach was born September 5, 1939 in Waldo, Arkansas and passed away at her home surrounded by her girls on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 79. She enjoyed cooking and baking just about anything and always had a home cooked meal on the table for everyone. She loved spending time outside, appreciating the beauty of flowers. Her favorite role in life was to be Gram to her girls.
A visitation for Loraine Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur following the visitation at 12:00 PM with a burial after in Centuries Memorial Park. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Donnie Waldron, Bubba Waldron, Earle Dodd, Smitty Dodd, Joe Stuart, Colton Dick,and Clayton Clark.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tina and Joe Stuart, Donna Walker, Sheri Cole, and their Dad, Billy Roach; grandchildren, Stephanie and Colton Dick, Erin Stuart, Emily and Clayton Clark; great granddaughters, Kinley and Aubrie Dick; one brother, Earle "Newt" Dodd and wife Jacque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Smith and Christine Dodd; three brothers; a sister; and two nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Boniol, Dr. Roscoe Chan, and all the nurses and staff at Christus Highland Medical Center, Cancer Center, and Hospice for their superior care they showed to Ms. Loraine and her whole family. They would also like to thank Ms. Carolyn Shott and the Baker family for their help, love and support during this time.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 28, 2019