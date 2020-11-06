Lorene Key Cobb



Lorene Key Cobb was born to Harrison Key, Sr. and Bennie Autry Key on July 15, 1928 in Webster Parish, the second of six children. Lorene grew up in a loving, Christian home. She confessed Christ at an early age and attended Mayflower, Mt. Olive B.C. and Pine Grove B.C. regularly. Lo united with the Mt. Calm B.C. in the late 1940s where she faithfully served for over eighty years. She was a child of God, a lover of people, Sunday School teacher, willing worker, and member of numerous ministries.



"Lo" was united in loving wedlock to Richard Cobb, Sr on April 6, 1946. This union continued until April 16, 2016, seventy years. To their union, three children were born: Gloria Jean, Richard, Jr. (Latrell) and Charlotte Kay (Bruce).



Education was important to Lorene. She was a proud graduate of Webster High School, Ruth's Beauty School, Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University. She utilized her educational foundation as a teacher in Caddo parish for twenty-four years and in Webster parish for twelve years.



Lorene was a thirty-five year cancer survivor. She also was a member of many civic, educational organizations and her pride and joy, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.



Lorene Key Cobb departed this life to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. Her siblings, Addie Winston (P.D), Harrison, Jr. (Mattie), Harry L (Ruby), James T (Hazel), and Betty (Gerald), all proceeded her in death. She was also proceeded in death by a granddaughter Tangenika Wardlow and a son-in-law, Bobby Flournoy.



Survivors that will cherish loving memories of Lorene Key Cobb are; her three children; ten grandchildren: Aeneas (LaQuinsey), La Tonya, Cory, Sr. (LaTashia), Precious, Special, Famous, Debra, Devin, Ranesha, and Richerica (Roylin); fourteen great grandchildren: LaCody (Erika), La Neadrick (Kenesha), La Neacia, Devin James, Mekhi, Melik, Tenisha, LaNia, Joshua, Cory, Jr., Cortlynd, McKannin, Ryen and Ryleigh; five great great grandchildren: Zoih, Aaliya, Ariana, Kodah, and Justin; and a host of other relatives and friends.



The memories we have of "Lorene, Lo, Mama, Grandma" will always be dear to our hearts. We should not mourn her passing but rejoice, for she has gone home to be with the Lord, where there is nothing but Love!



Graveside Services for Lorene Key Cobb will be held Sunday, November 8th 2:30 P.M. at the Sheppard Street Cemetery with Rev. T. A. Knapp, Officiating.



Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7th in the chapel of Kennon's Mortuary from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM. Services are entrusted to Kennon's Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@yahoo.com









