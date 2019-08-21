|
Loretta Gonzaque
Dallas, TX - Loretta Gonzaque, age 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 13th 2019 at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas Texas. Loretta was born August 23rd 1953 in New Rochelle New York to Loretta and Joseph Thomas. She was married to Narmon Glenn Gonzaque and has two daughters and two grandchildren. She was the owner of A Mother's Love daycare as she loved taking care of children. Loretta truly loved the art of sewing she also loved her family and friends but most importantly she love the Lord. Loretta had the ability to reach out and connect with people in a compassionate way. Those who love Loretta are invited to her wake August 23rd at Winnfield funeral home 3701 Hollywood Avenue between 6-7pm. And homegoing services will be at Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church 7480 Greenwood Road 11 a.m.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 21, 2019