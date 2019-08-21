Services
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
318-631-0203
For more information about
Loretta Gonzaque
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church
7480 Greenwood Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Gonzaque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Gonzaque

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Gonzaque Obituary
Loretta Gonzaque

Dallas, TX - Loretta Gonzaque, age 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 13th 2019 at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas Texas. Loretta was born August 23rd 1953 in New Rochelle New York to Loretta and Joseph Thomas. She was married to Narmon Glenn Gonzaque and has two daughters and two grandchildren. She was the owner of A Mother's Love daycare as she loved taking care of children. Loretta truly loved the art of sewing she also loved her family and friends but most importantly she love the Lord. Loretta had the ability to reach out and connect with people in a compassionate way. Those who love Loretta are invited to her wake August 23rd at Winnfield funeral home 3701 Hollywood Avenue between 6-7pm. And homegoing services will be at Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church 7480 Greenwood Road 11 a.m.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now