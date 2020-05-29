Lorraine PiggLorraine Mae Pietz Pigg, age 95, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. Lorraine was born August 18, 1924 in East Grand Forks, Minnesota to Jacob and Mabel Pietz. She liked working in her garden during her younger years. Lorraine dedicated her life to other. She enjoyed caring and helping anyone who she could especially her family, who she loved dearly.Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Darryl with wife, Debbie and Mel with wife Gwen; four grandchildren, Lorrie, Denise, Shannon, and Kimberly; eight great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Pigg; and brother, Sunny Pietz.Ms. Lorraine spent the last seven years of her life in the care of Brookdale in Shreveport, who took tremendous care of her during this time. The family would like to express their thanks to the Staff, especially Renee White, and the Staff of Regional Hospice.The family will be receiving guest for a visitation on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM until the beginning of the service at 2:00 PM in Centuries Memorial Funeral Home Chapel and an interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating the service will be Rev. Gerald Head. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Rusty Hart, Terry Davis, Mike Terry, Gary Addison, Dale Seekford, and Taylor Gallaspy.