Lorraine Yearwood LeSage
Shreveport - Lorraine Yearwood LeSage was born on June 3, 1928 and passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 92 after a very long, loving and extraordinary life! A graveside service was held for family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10a.m. with officiating by her dear friend, Tom Harrison of Broadmoor Baptist Church.
Lorraine graduated from LSU-Baton Rouge in 1950 and also attended Centenary College 1945-1947. She was a long-time member of Broadmoor Baptist Church for almost 70 years. She served as the first Woman Chairman of the Barnwell Center; on the Shreveport Beautification Foundation Board; wrote a column "Do Something Beautiful" (on horticulture) in Shreveport Times for Beautification Foundation; Women's Department Club board for several years; served on Strand Fund Raising Board; served on various committees for Opera Guild; on Shreveport Symphony Board; on LSU Statewide Commission for the Arts; on Metropolitan Planning Commission for 4 years; on YWCA Board - life member; Chairman of Geographic Division of United Fund; Fund Raising Committee for Mother's Against Drugs; and March of Dimes Board.
Lorraine began her real estate career in 1967 and was one of 3 generations with her mother, Olwen Yearwood and daughter, Sherry LeSage. She served on several committees on the Real Estate Board. She was associated with Yearwood-LeSage, Realtors; member of Shreveport-Bossier Board of Realtors; member of Louisiana Board of Realtors Association; member of National Realtors Association; Weichert/Towery Real Estate; and Realtor of the Year 1999.
Lorraine loved Centenary College and was secretary of Campus Beautification Committee; served on Alumni Board; participated in Great Teachers and Scholars Drive; and was chairman of the MUSES. Lorraine was also very honored to have had the privilege of serving on the Anita Mary Tipping Steinau Foundation beside their good friends Trisha Hogan and Jack Shuey.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her adoring mother and father, Olwen and Boyd Yearwood; her amazing oldest daughter, Sherry "Pi" LeSage; her dear, dear special companion for over 20 years, Duke Comegys; her very special friend Anita Mary Steinau, and her "one of a kind" special cousin from Coushatta, Molly Hite!
Lorraine is survived by her youngest daughter, Susan LeSage, that was privileged to be with her during her final years on earth. Lorraine is very fortunate to be survived by the entire Comegys family. Lorraine now awaits with a host of others to see us all again in heaven, when GOD calls our name!
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Comegys, Pops Comegys, Stafford Comegys, Ripley Comegys, Lloyd Comegys, Scott Comegys, Erik Vigen, Raymond Jones, Winn Simonton, Byrum Teekell, Robert McKenzie, Joe Fertitta, Robert Barrett, Pat DaRamus, Dr. Seborn Wood, Marshall Jones, Charles Amie, Keith Miller, and Mike Hogan.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Ralph Green, Rachel, Rajean, and Leslie, from PHS sitting service, Pinkie, Owen and Cindy, Glenda, Hai and Rose, Hazel, Lynn and Murphy, Nellie, Janet and Silas. As well as Dr. Kevin McGann, Dr. Bryan Lusk, Dr. David Pou, and Dr. Aaron Broadwell. Also, for the wonderful care from Christus Hospice - especially Susan Hancock, Ladarian, and Valerie!
We can never give enough thanks to our dear friend Robert McKenzie for all he does to help us navigate each day with wonderful expertise and his special fatherly advice and loving wit - he is our rock! We also cherish the support and advice as always shared by Walter Smith, Scott Crane, Bo Harris, Mark Trombetta, along with Jeanie and Dee. And a very special thanks to Shellie Omick whom we now consider family!
We will have an "Unforgettable Celebration of Life" in 2021, where we can all share fond memories and stories of our sweet Lorraine!!! Lorraine leaves each of you with the challenge to read the Psalm 23, 1st Corinthians, and John 14:1-4,18-19, and then continue staying in The Word!
Memorials may be made to THPM(Tom Harrison Pastoral Ministries) PO Box 5104, Shreveport, LA 71135, Broadmoor Baptist Church, MITC (Mexican Indian Training Center) PO Box 19422, Shreveport, LA 71149-9422, Holy Angels, or charity of choice
.