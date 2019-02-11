Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lou Laurich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Laurich


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lou Laurich Obituary
Lou Laurich

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Lou Laurich, 91, will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel on February 13, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on February 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery.

Lou was born on August 21, 1927 in Shreveport, LA to Dessie Fuller Laurich and Joseph Lawrence Laurich and passed away on February 9, 2019.

Lou was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Jo Bullock and half-brother Frank Laurich. She was survived by her brother in-law, P.O. Bullock; niece, Debbie Wilson and nephew, Mickey Bullock.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now