Lou Laurich
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Lou Laurich, 91, will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel on February 13, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on February 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Lou was born on August 21, 1927 in Shreveport, LA to Dessie Fuller Laurich and Joseph Lawrence Laurich and passed away on February 9, 2019.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Jo Bullock and half-brother Frank Laurich. She was survived by her brother in-law, P.O. Bullock; niece, Debbie Wilson and nephew, Mickey Bullock.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 11, 2019