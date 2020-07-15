Louis "Luigi" AvalloneShreveport - Mr. Louis "Luigi" Avallone passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shreveport, where he was a member for over 45 years. Officiating will be Father Matthew Long.Luigi was a native of Scalea, Italy, having immigrated to America nearly 56 years ago.He was preceded in death by his father, Rafael Avallone; mother, Elvira Calvano Avallone; and sister, Angelina Avallone Manco.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosie Avallone; son, Thomas; son, Louis R. and wife, Colleen; grandchildren, Anna and Nicholas; sister, Gemma Avallone; and brother, Vincent Avallone. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Cimino, Anthony Cimino, Charles Cashio, Tommy Cashio, Brent Campanella, Carl Constanza, and Joseph Balistrella.Luigi came to America in 1964, almost by chance. One of his cousins, living in Baton Rouge, had immigrated to America many years before, and later became an orthopedic surgeon. He invited Luigi's father to come visit him and the other cousins in America. Luigi's father, perhaps keenly aware of son's ambition and drive, suggested instead to send Luigi to visit those cousins, instead of going himself. Packing nearly everything he owned in a small, borrowed suitcase, and knowing very little English, Luigi took his first step towards the American dream.He went to Baton Rouge High School at night, to learn English, and painted houses during the day. He mailed reel-to-reel audiotapes back to his mother and father, narrating how he was making the most of the opportunities America was offering him. He soon got a job as an estimator for a construction company. Later, he started his own. Just 10 short years later, he and his wife bought their first home.He became involved in the "Jaycees" or the Junior Chamber of Commerce, where that organization's leadership development, through civic involvement, provided fertile ground for Luigi's belief that faith in God gives meaning and purpose to human life, and that service to humanity is the best work of life, itself.The Jaycees recognized Luigi's service, including awarding him "Jaycee of the Year," and being named International Director for the Louisiana Jaycees. Later, he would serve in various leadership positions in The Exchange Club, where he raised funds to sponsor "The Freedom Shrine," and in the Construction Specifications Institute, where he served several times as president of the local chapter and director at the regional level, as well.And while there is incredible sadness in having lost a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, there are countless, happy memories of a life lived so very well by him, that it makes such sadness seems small, by comparison.And while God has called him home, his footprints have been left around us.For those who knew him well, you know how he was the most special among the special. And for those who never knew him, we hope you will come to know him through all of us who did.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Drs. Borne, Blum, and Zweig, and their nursing staff, as well as the many sitters, especially Mae Griffith, for their tireless care and comfort of Luigi over the past many years.