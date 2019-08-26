Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church Mansfield
Louis Clifton "Gus" Hall Iii

Louis Clifton "Gus" Hall, III

Mansfield - Memorial services celebrating the life of Louis Clifton "Gus" Hall, III will be held at 10 am Tuesday, August 27 at First Baptist Church Mansfield. Officiating will be Thumper Miller and Joe Waggoner. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, August 26 at Rose-Neath Mansfield Chapel from 5-7 pm.

Gus was born October 1, 1946 in Mansfield, La and entered into rest on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Mansfield from complications of ALS. He is preceded in death by his parents Calvin Wesley Hall and Joyce Jean Chesnut Hall, his brother C.W. "Butch" Hall and nephew Kyle Hall.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years Jean Phelps Hall, sons; Matthew Hall & wife Sissy of Shreveport, LA; Chad Terra of Frisco, TX; and Bryan Terra & wife Tiffany of Monroe, LA, his brother Robert "Kirk" Hall & wife Cathy of Lakeland, FL and sister-in-law Brenda Hall of Mansfield. Gus has seven grandchildren; Joseph, Mattie & Hendrix Hall, Landry and Evan Terra and Brayden and Briley Terra; and nephews: Scott, Eric, Christopher, and Corey Hall.

Gus graduated with a MBA from Centenary College and was retired from an occupation he loved as a licensed Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and many years on the Board of Directors for DeSoto Regional Health System. Gus was a self-proclaimed comedian and always radiated positivity. His love of God, family and friends was evident in the life he lived. Some of his greatest joys in life included spending time with his beloved family and friends, traveling, and watching LSU football.

Honorary pallbearers are Joe Craig Fleniken, Sonny Hall, David Platt, Roy Lee Barron, Sonny Stone and Bill Lowrey. A special thanks to his loving caregivers, Michael Simpson and Glenda Ford.

Donations can be made to the ALS Foundation, First Baptist Church in Mansfield, DeSoto Regional Health System or any .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 26, 2019
