Bossier City, LA - Louis Coleman Christian III, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend was called home by his Lord and Savior on February 12, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 14 at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15 at 12:30 pm at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, where Louis was a member for over 50 years and served as an Elder. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Freeman. His interment will be Monday, February 18 at Bethany Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Charles City, Virginia.



Louis was born on October 27, 1943 in Ft. Benning, Georgia and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, Class of 1961. He attended Louisiana State University where he became a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He later transferred to Louisiana Tech where he remained an active member of his fraternity serving as Pledge Trainer and Vice President. While attending LA Tech, he participated in Air Force ROTC and upon graduation he was awarded a commission to the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. He graduated college with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration.



Louis served his country as a B-52 pilot of the 62nd Bomb Squadron in two tours during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1971. For the next 41 years, Louis was a successful and well-respected hotelier operating various hotels across the country. He also served as President of the Louisiana Hotel/Motel Association. The pinnacle of his career was the opening of Holidome Financial Plaza in Shreveport, La; an innovative concept in 1982. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, swimming, and spending time with his family. His grandchildren will never forget their special John Deere tractor rides with their Papa.



Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary "Peggy" Christian, his infant twin daughters, and his granddaughter, Faith Elizabeth Andrews. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Faye Smith Christian; son, David Louis Christian; daughters, Allison Christian Andrews and Emily Elliott Harrell; grandchildren, James Patrick Christian, Matthew Coleman Christian, Maggie Elizabeth Andrews, Sarah Christian Andrews, Ashley Faye Penrod, and Jacob Marshall Penrod; sisters, Paula Christian Tolbert and Beth Christian Hotze, and many other cherished family members and friends.



Serving as pallbearers will be Charlie Andrews, Bruce Branch, Randy Brown, Kevin Hilchey, Bruce Hotze, Bobby Ogden, Mike Scivally, Andy Mapp and, George "Buddy" Tolbert.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Wing 4 at the NW LA Veterans Home.



The family suggests memorials may be made to Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place, Shreveport, LA 71105 or , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741.