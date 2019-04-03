|
Louis Provenza
Shreveport - Shreveport, LA…Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 204 Patton Ave. for Louis Provenza, 95, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. His brother, Msgr. Earl Provenza, will officiate. Concelebrating will be Fr. Rothell Price. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery East on St. Vincent Ave. Visitation at Forest Park Funeral Home, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 5:30pm, 1201 Louisiana Ave. Prayer vigil and Rosary at 6:00pm.
Louis Provenza was born September 26, 1923 in Shreveport, La. He was one of eleven children born to Rosa and Joseph Provenza, preceded him in death. His wife of 60 years, Rosalie Antoinette Renda Provenza, preceded him in death. Surviving children are Diana Landry (Randy), Louis Provenza M.D. (Becky), Andrea Madden (Charles), Anne Sandefur (Jimmy, preceded in death). Surviving grandchildren are Shaun, Brandon and Ryan Landry, Lauren Silvernail, Michelle and Ben Provenza, Ashley and Charles Madden M.D. and Shelby Sandefur. Great-grandchildren are Ava and CV Silvernail, Harper Provenza and Camryn, Grant, Luke Landry.
Louis attended St. Mary's serving as an Altar boy and boy scout. He attended St. John's High School lettering in baseball, football, and played clarinet in the band. Louis enlisted in the United States Navy flight program during WWII serving aboard the USS carrier Langley CVL-27 with fighting squadron VF51 in the South Pacific. He completed his college education at Centenary College, earning a B.A. degree in accounting in 1951 and entered corporate accounting. Louis continued in the Navel reserves and retired as Commander Louis Provenza after 30 years in 1972. Louis was a man of great integrity and honor and will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations for Louis Provenza may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall St., Shreveport, La. 71101 or the woundedworriorproject.org.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 3, 2019