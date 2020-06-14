Louis W. StacksHomer, LA - Funeral services were held for Mr. Louis Walker Stacks, age 70, at First United Methodist Church, 501 West 3rd Street, Homer, LA, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Perry Anderson. Interment followed at Tulip Cemetery near Athens, LA. The family received friends at the church on Sunday, from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.Louis was born on February 26, 1950, in McComb, MS, to B. L. and Sarah Walker Stacks. He entered into rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Louis devoted 40 years of employment to Louisiana Probation and Parole. He began as an Agent and retired in 2020 as Regional Director. Louis was totally devoted to his family and enjoyed cooking and family gatherings.Louis was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nancy Walker Stacks and his beloved sister, Kelly Stacks Carpenter, who was also involved in the same accident.He is survived by his sister, Sarah Harmon and husband Jimmy of Athens, LA; brother-in-law, Douglas "Doug" Carpenter; two nieces, Trudy Hays and husband Clayton and Nancy Blanchard; nephew, Seth Harmon and wife Jessica; five great-nieces and two great-nephews, Raegan Blanchard, Beaux Blanchard, Jewelyn Hays, Mary Katherine Hays, Sarabeth Hays, Hallie Harmon and Hayden Harmon.Pallbearers were Seth Harmon, Hayden Harmon, Clayton Hays, Daniel Barnard, Teal Austin, and Jerry Abercrombie.In lieu of flowers honoring Louis, his family suggests memorials be made to donor's choice.