Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 (318) 222-0348 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Service 2:00 PM Memorial Chapel of Broadmoor Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for Louise Allen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louise Robinson "Pete" Allen

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Louise Robinson "Pete" Allen



Shreveport - Louise Robinson "Pete" Allen was born in Helena, Arkansas on December 6, 1929, to Harry Robinson and Bessie McDowell Robinson. She departed this world on March 21, 2019 after a brief but sudden illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Harry Robinson, and sister, Mae Opal Rodgers. She is survived by her husband, William Joseph "Joe" Allen, one sister, Blanche Robinson Heausler, three children, William J. "Bill" Allen, Jr. (Bonnie), Catherine Louise Allen Smith (Lewis), and Andrew Martin Allen (Gwendolyne); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Rene Allen Jones, Robert Lewis Smith III, Andrew Jeremy Allen, Alexander James Allen, and Rachel Louise Allen, and one great-grandchild, Caroline Elizabeth Jones.



Louise attended public school in Elaine, Arkansas, and after graduating high school as the valedictorian, she attended nurses training at the Mather School of Nursing at Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, LA. While there, she met Joe Allen and they were married June 29, 1951, and made their home in the New Orleans area. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she worked in the psychiatric unit at the Louisiana Psychiatric Hospital in Mandeville, LA where Joe served as an administrator. Shortly thereafter, the young family moved to Shreveport where they remained except for a brief time in Many, LA. Louise and Joe also spent years in Dallas, TX, Mt. Pleasant, TX, Port St. Joe, FL, and Bogalusa, LA, where they continued their careers in the medical profession. They returned to Shreveport in 1995, where they have spent their retirement years. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was important to her, so cooking hamburgers on Saturday night, and dinner on Sunday after church were weekly events at the Allen home.



Louise enjoyed teaching first grade Sunday School, gardening, and sewing. Although not a musician herself, she attended hundreds of her children and Joe's band concerts, and chaperoned many Broadmoor Baptist Church youth choir tours. Louise studied the Bible to have the background necessary to teach her first graders about the love of Jesus. She and Joe were founding members of Trinity Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, TX, where she was instrumental in organizing the nursery, preschool, and children's' departments. Upon their return to Shreveport, she was a member of the Priscilla Sunday School class, taught by Jo Row, and was faithful to correspond with other members. Sending cards and letters for birthday, illness, and comfort was something that will be remembered by many.



Services for Louise will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Memorial Chapel of Broadmoor Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Williams assisted by Dr. John Henson and Reverend Tommy Lincoln. Private burial will be at a later time.



The family wishes to thank the staff at the stroke unit at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital and at Heritage Manor Stratmore for the love and kindness shown to Louise and her family during her brief illness.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Broadmoor Church Library at 4110 Youree Dr., Shreveport, LA 71105 or the Louisiana Baptist Children's home in Monroe at P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA, 71211. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries