Lowell Leonard Price

Lowell Leonard Price Obituary
Lowell Leonard Price

Lowell Leonard Price, 83, departed this life peacefully May 14, 2020, after suffering many years of pain. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joy Price; son, Ted Price and wife Kathy; daughter, Linda Pearson and husband Tim; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

After serving 21 years in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, Lowell pursued a career in nursing. He worked as Director of Surgery in Shreveport, Louisiana, Hot Springs, Arkansas, Enid, Oklahoma, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and Malvern, Arkansas.

Lowell loved outdoor sports, fishing, and especially duck hunting. He carved duck decoys and gave many to Ducks Unlimited and friends.

His love for the Lord inspired him to teach, serve as a church elder, and work with prison inmates during his lifetime. He was a member of the North Main Church of Christ in Malvern, Arkansas.

Lowell will be missed by all who loved him, but we leave him in the hands of a loving God, who gives peace to His children.

"Goodbye My Love"

Published in Shreveport Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020
