Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Crest Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Loy Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loy Berry


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loy Berry Obituary
Loy Berry

Haughton - Loy Berry was born on November 1, 1942 in Dubach, LA. He passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 76 at his home in Haughton, LA.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and worked in transportation for the Webster Parish Sheriff's Department. He was a faithful member of Whispering Pines MBC where he loved to play Gospel music.

Mr. Berry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Honeycutt Berry; daughter, Kathy B. Wise and husband Rodney; son, Loy Wayne Berry, Jr. and wife Stacy; daughter, Sharon B. Dupree and husband Britt; brother, Derrell Berry; sister, Pat Beckham; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Sunday, March 24. The Funeral will take place on Monday, March 25, at 10:00 am, with interment immediately following at his beloved Whispering Pines Missionary Baptist Church, in Minden.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now