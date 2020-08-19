Loy Frank Weaver
Loy Frank Weaver, former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 78. He departed this life peacefully, at his home in Homer, Louisiana, while surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Loy was born on June 29, 1942 in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, to Johnny Bostine and Merrill Green Weaver.
He graduated from Homer High School in 1960, and he received a Bachelor of Arts in History, with Minors in English and Political Science, from Louisiana Tech University in 1964. Loy graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1966, and he served as a Special Agent in the FBI from 1966-1969. He worked in the FBI field offices in Springfield, Illinois; Belleville, Illinois; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Huntington, West Virginia. While working in the FBI, Loy received a Letter of Commendation from Director J. Edgar Hoover for "investigative excellence" and for "exceptional bravery." At his request, Loy was re-assigned to the Bureau of Dangerous Drugs ("BNDD"), predecessor to the Drug Enforcement Agency, where he was named "Most Outstanding Student" in his Basic Training class of 1969. He was assigned to a position with the BNDD in New Orleans, where he served from 1969-1973. During his tenure with BNDD, Loy was the youngest man in the Department of Justice ever promoted to Staff Assistant for Training and Prevention Programs, and he directed the training of all federal, state and local law enforcement offices in a five-state region with respect to all matters related to narcotic and dangerous drug enforcement. He was recognized as the Outstanding Agent in the BNDD in 1969, was given the Outstanding Service Award in 1973, and was recognized for Outstanding Leadership in Management Ability within the Justice Department.
Following his service with the Department of Justice, Loy returned to his hometown of Homer, Louisiana, where he served for two years as President and General Manager of Southern Research Company, Inc., a private security firm based in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 1976. During his legislative service, Loy was the first freshmen representative elected by his colleagues to serve on the Appropriations Committee. He also served on the Joint Budget Committee, Committee on Retirement, Transportation Committee, Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice (Chairman), Committee on Legislative Services (Chairman), Governor's Commission on Law Enforcement (Vice-Chairman), and as a board member of the State Employees' Group Benefits Program. During his two terms in the Louisiana House, Weaver had numerous legislative accomplishments, including getting legislation passed to bring the David Wade Correctional Center to Homer, and, also, in fulfilling a campaign promise to have all major highways in his district rebuilt or repaved.
Following his retirement from the House of Representatives in 1984, Weaver continued his career in banking, serving as President of the Homer National Bank. He later co-founded and served as President of a de nova bank, First Woodlands Bank in Homer, Louisiana, which was later sold to First Guaranty Bank based in Hammond, Louisiana. Loy served as North Louisiana President for First Guaranty Bank until his retirement in 2009.
Throughout his career, Loy also held volunteer positions in numerous service organizations and non-profit entities, including serving as Director of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry; he was Executive Committee Director of the Public Affairs Research Council; Director of the Council for a Better Louisiana; Chairman of NORTHPAC; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Homer Memorial Hospital; Chairman of the Claiborne Parish Economic Development Committee; Chairman of the Louisiana Compensation Review Commission; Director of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum; and a member of the Governor' s Commission on Pardon and Parole. Loy also helped establish a foundation that promoted and rewarded Claiborne Parish students for academic excellence, and he helped establish an informal, multi-racial group known as the "Bridgebuilders" to promote unity and improved community relations in Claiborne Parish. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Homer.
In a news interview on one occasion during his political career, Loy said "I believe strongly in the commitment that every person has to serve mankind. It's always been that way with me. . . I believe in the responsibilities a person has." Loy adored his family and valued his relationships with his friends and colleagues. He will be remembered as a man of his word, and for living his life in the service of others. Loy had a love for horses and golf, and he enjoyed researching his family's history. Loy had a passion for sharing his Christian faith with others, and he will be greatly missed by his family and by all those whose lives he influenced during his lifetime.
Loy was preceded in death by his father, Johnny, his mother, Merrill, and his brother, Charles Lee Weaver. He is survived by his brother, Ray Finley Weaver and wife, Joyce of Dubberly, LA; by his sister, Dolly Morgan of Homer, LA; by his former spouse, Cathey Raye Weaver of Shreveport, LA; by his children, Alyson Weaver Heckel and husband, Joe of Homer, LA; Charles E. Weaver and wife, Christie of Shreveport, LA; by his grandchildren Hunter Heckel of Homer, LA; Lainey H. Walker and husband, Adam, of Minden, LA; Ashlyn Heckel of Ruston, LA; McCall Heckel of Ruston, LA; Evan C. Weaver of Shreveport, LA; and Ava Margaret Weaver of Shreveport, LA; by his great grandson, Lucas Worth Walker of Minden, LA, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Homer, Louisiana, followed by visitation in the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Pallbearers will be Jack Hightower, Tommy Crump, Jerry Crump, Pat Crump, Johnny Everett, Butch Fincher and Holly Hollenshead. Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Bates, Curtis McCrary, Philip Jordan and Eddie Lyons.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Loy's memory be made to the Louisiana Tech Wesley Foundation at P.O. Box 3005, Ruston, LA 71272, or the American Cancer Society
, 10528 Kentshire Court, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.