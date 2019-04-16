Services
Shreveport - Loyce E. Garsee, age 87, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 4, 1931 in Logansport, LA to Jimmy and Minnie Lee Largars Garsee. He retired from Arkla Gas after many years. He loved to fish, and more so spend time with his family.

Loyce was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Wayne Garsee and a sister, Johnnie Ruth Wheeler.

He is survived by his loving wife, Billie Garsee; three sons: Douglas E. Garsee and wife Paula, Randy Garsee, Keith Garsee and wife Taffie; Grandchildren: Kristi Garsee, Amber Garsee, Brandon Garsee, Kristen Winstead, and Phoebe Cragon; Great Grandchildren: Kailee Towrey, Kinslie Towrey, Karson Garsee, Kelsey Hall, Mackenzie Peters, Kimber Winstead, Remy Winstead, Karrigan Garsee, Kameron Garsee; Brother, Bob Garsee and wife Cheryl of Denton, TX. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
