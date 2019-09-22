Services
Lt. Col. Edwin H. Moore (Ret.) Usaf

Lt. Col. Edwin H. Moore (Ret.) Usaf Obituary
Lt. Col. Edwin H. Moore, USAF (Ret.)

Shreveport - Lt. Col. Edwin H. Moore, USAF (Ret.), 83, passed away on August 30, 2019, after a sudden illness. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Toni Moore, and one daughter, Leslie Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and David Moore, and his wonderful aunts and uncles: Walter "Bud" Johnson, Harriette Johnson, Eleanor and Howard Barnett.

He was a native of Pine Hill, New Jersey, and resided in Shreveport, Louisiana for the last 35 years. He graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School (Lindenwold, NJ) and Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA). He joined the United States Air Force in 1960 and became a KC-135 master navigator. Among his military honors are the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters and the Vietnam Service Medal with Three Bronze Service Stars. After he retired, he built custom fishing rods and rebuilt antique and collectable fishing rods.

We would like to thank everyone who attended to Edwin at Willis-Knighton Pierremont and Willis-Knighton North. Their care and compassion were extraordinary.

A private military ceremony will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Haughton, Louisiana, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 22, 2019
