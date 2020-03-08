|
Lt. Col. Gary Allen Love
Bossier City - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gary Allen Love, "Papa G", passed away on March 7, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joan Redmond Love; daughters, Tiffany Love Ellis and her husband Chris, Karenmichelle Love; a son, Shane Brown; a sister, Beth Rohling and her husband Hermann; a brother-in-law; Jimmy Redmond and his wife Connie; grandsons, Zach Brown and his wife Kayla, Parker Seaton; a great-granddaughter, Brinleigh Brown; nephews, Larry Love and his wife Jane, Paul Love and his wife Lorin, Michael Rohling and his wife Amber, Brian Rohling and his wife Kayla; many grandnieces and nephews, as well as other extended family and dear friends.
Born in Euclid, Ohio on March 11, 1946, he is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Val Love; his brother, Dale Love.
After graduating from Kent State University, Gary served as a pilot in the United States Air Force where he received the Bronze Star. While serving for 22 years he also obtained his Masters in Mathematics from the University of Southern California. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, servant to his country, and avid golfer. Gary won the Professional Putt-Putter Association Parade of Champions in 1967 and was featured in Sports Illustrated in 1969. He loved singing in the barbershop quartet and was a dedicated member of his church choir. Papa G loved to make people laugh, always had a new joke to share, and had the best Donald Duck impersonation.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Robert "Bob" Massingill for taking care of our family for over 20 years; Kate Young and the wonderful staff at Christus Schumpert Cancer Treatment Center, Christus Schumpert Highland Hospital, Overton-Brooks VA Medical Center, and Christus Schumpert Grace Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 11th at 3:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, LA, with a visitation beginning at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Memphis, TN.
Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020