Lt. Colonel James "Jim" C. Norris, Sr. (RET USAF)
Lt. Colonel James "Jim" C. Norris, Sr. (RET USAF), went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. Jim was born in Savannah, GA on September 29, 1931 to Harold and Pauline Norris. He attended Savannah High School and Presbyterian College. Jim married his first love, Rachel Ann Simpson on March 19, 1955. They had two children, Clift (Debra) Norris of Houston TX, and Celeste Norris Tetzner (Erich) of Page AZ. Jim's two grandchildren are Ian and Alex Tetzner of Phoenix, AZ.
Jim joined the United States Air Force in 1953. He retired from Barksdale Air Force Base in 1973.
Jim served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, completing 100 missions in his KC-135, a military aerial refueling aircraft. He spent many years as an instructor pilot, having amassed over ten thousand flight hours.
After retiring from the Air Force, Jim received his real estate license and was instrumental in the sale of many houses in subdivisions around Northwest Louisiana. Jim was an active member of the Shreveport Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission.
Jim and family were members of the Dusty Wheels Motorcycle Club in the 1970's and 1980's. Jim enjoyed riding horses, motorcycles, water skiing, hunting, target shooting, and watching football. Many called Jim a good friend and a good neighbor.
In the 1990's, Jim spent countless hours building and flying model aircrafts with the SHARKS - the Shreveport Area Radio Kontrol Society. He made loyal, life-long friends through flying with the club members there.
Jim was a member of the Gold Wing Riders Association (GWRRA) Louisiana Chapter C from 2007 to 2020. He served as the Chapter Treasurer for many years. Jim enjoyed riding his Honda Trike Motorcycle on various outings with friends and meeting to share stories and a meal at interesting places along the way.
Jim was a member of the Red Chute Gun Club, the Arcadia Gun Club, and the Shreveport Gun Club. He belonged to the Louisiana Trap Association for several years. Jim competed in many local trap shooting events as well as competitions in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. Jim was well-liked and respected by his many trap shooting friends.
After Rachel died, Jim found new love with Carolyn Dickson while residing at Bloom, a retirement community in Bossier. Jim was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer and died peacefully at age 88 with Carolyn by his side.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, and sister Celeste Norris Florence of Trion, Georgia.
The coronavirus pandemic precludes a memorial service at this time. Please sign Jim's guest book and leave a memory at https://boonefh.com/tribute/all-services/index.html
. Jim was a generous supporter of the Shriners. Donations may made in his name at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate