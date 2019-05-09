Services
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
Luchous Harris . Ii Obituary
Luchous Harris, II

- - It is with deep regret and profound sadness that the Harris Family announces the loss of their beloved father and loved one - Luchous Harris, II. The patriarch of the Harris family departed this life on May 3, 2019 at the age of 89.

Funeral Service will be Friday, May 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Interment will follow at NW LA Veterans Cemetery. Open Visitation is scheduled Thursday, May 9, 2019, 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Good Samaritan Funeral Home. Family Hour will be 6p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hollywood Presbyterian Church, 2840 Hollywood Ave.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 9, 2019
