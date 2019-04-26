Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Lucille "Faye" Hall


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lucille "Faye" Hall Obituary
Lucille "Faye" Hall

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Lucille "Faye" Hall, 79, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Rev. Michael Shannon officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. There will also be a family hour Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 4175 Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport, LA 71109.

Faye was born September 26, 1929 in Keatchie, LA and went to be with her Lord on April 16, 2019 in Plano, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Hall.

She was a woman with God given strength. She was loving, caring, giving and dedicated to her family. Mom was just a good woman, great mom, grandma, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She was our blessing from God. We thank you and love you Mom! For the full obituary, visit www.rose-neath.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 26, 2019
